Consuming liquor at Dhaba costs drunkards dearer

Lokmat News Network

Consuming liquor at hotels and dhabas without permits is illegal. Drinking liquor at a Dhaba costs dearer to the Drunkards. The state excise department executed action against seven persons including the owner of ‘Yara Da Dhaba’at Gandheli Phata on Beed By-pass road on Wednesday night for consuming liquor, said inspector A J Qureshi.

Acting on a tip-off, under the guidance of superintendent Santosh Zagade, inspector Qureshi, Rahul Gurav, second inspector Balaji Waghmode, Ganesh Ingale, B A Daud, G S Pawar, assistant second inspector Ganesh Nagve Patil, Vijay Makrand, Dnyaneshwar Sambare, Anil Jayebhaye, Ganesh Shinde and Thansing Jarwal conducted a raid on Yara Da Dhaba. The team arrested owner Makhan Singh (Osmanpura), drunkards Kamlesh Dabhade (Indiranagar), Kishor Shinde (Gajanannagar), Nilesh Chandanse (Gandheli), Manoj Misal (Jaibhavaninagar), Abhijeet Pradhan (Arihantnagar), Praful Pradhan (Jawahar Colony) and Sunil Sonawane (New Hanumannagar). After their medical test, it was confirmed that they were drunk. The team seized articles worth Rs 30,000.

Superintendent Zagade said that people should not drink liquor at the hotels or dhabas without permits. Strict action will be taken against them.