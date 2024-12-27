Container driver robbed at Knifepoint

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A container driver was robbed of Rs 24,800 in cash, a mobile phone and diesel at knifepoint on the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway near Tidi. The robbery occurred early Thursday morning around 5 am. The Vaijapur police registered a case against four unidentified robbers on Friday at 10 am.

The driver, Naushad Siraj Khan, transported goods in a container (registration number GJ15-X1364) for BVR Transport. He was traveling from Bhiwandi to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and had parked at a petrol pump in Tidi overnight. Around dawn, four men arrived in a jeep, threatened him with a knife, and looted the cash, mobile phone, and diesel from the vehicle. Based on Khan’s complaint, the police have launched an investigation and are searching for the robbers.