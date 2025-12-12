Contaminated industrial wastewater released without treatment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A demand for strict action has emerged after it was found that a company released chemically contaminated wastewater directly into an open area without any treatment. A company in the Shendra industrial zone has violated environmental regulations by discharging untreated toxic effluents into an open plot and a dry nala. This irresponsible act has created a serious environmental hazard in the vicinity.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the wastewater contains multiple hazardous chemicals and heavy metals. Under the law, industrial units must treat such wastewater in specialised facilities before releasing it, ensuring there is no adverse impact on the environment or human health. Wells and groundwater sources around the discharge site have already been contaminated, affecting the quality of local agriculture and causing skin diseases, stomach ailments, and other health issues among residents. Villagers have expressed strong displeasure and demanded that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board immediately inspect the site and test the water samples.

Quote:

“We will issue a notice to the factory and give a strict warning. If they fail to take immediate corrective action, further proceedings will follow.”

— S. B. Shevante, gramsevak

“By releasing toxic chemical water toward the village, the factory is punishing locals with contamination. Women and children are suffering serious health effects. The gram panchayat will take strict action.”

— Vimlabai Bhavle, sarpanch, Shendra Ban (Gangapur Jahangir)