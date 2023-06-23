Continue quality work without expecting credit

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“In any work, some people often get disheartened as they do not get the credit for that work. However, the real heroes always remain behind the stage. Hence, the new officials of the Mahavir International Metrocity should always strive for accomplishing quality work without the expectations of getting the credit”, opined the Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Rajendra Darda.

He was speaking as the chief guest during the installation ceremony of the new executive body of Mahavir International Metro City. The special guest for the function was retired Justice K U Chandiwal.

Darda further said, the newly appointed officials should always have a smile on their faces, should have the ability to listen to others, and work for the development.

Justice Chadiwal said, the positions are not permanent, but work is always remembered by all. Hence, everyone should try to work hard and implement innovative projects. The new president Shailesh Chandiwal also spoke on the occasion.

Outgoing president Naresh Bothra handed over the charge to the new president Chandiwal. Rajkumar Banthiya administered the oath to the new officials. Outgoing secretary Ashish Patliya read the report and Animesh Kankriya presented the accounts. Secretary Anant Jaiswal proposed a vote of thanks. Anil Jain also spoke on the occasion.

New executive body

President Shailesh Chandiwal, secretary Anant Jaiswal, treasurer Kamlesh Sethiya, vice president Punam Surana, Lalit Gandhi, Mahavir Rath in charge Tejas Kamani, members - Animesh Kankriya, Ashish Patliya, Manoj Bora, Akhilesh Sanklecha, IPP - Naresh Bothra.