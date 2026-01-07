Contract based health workers to become permanent under National Health Mission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Contract-based health workers under the National Health Mission (NHM) have finally received relief, as the state government has issued a resolution to make employees with 10 or more years of continuous service permanent. This decision is expected to secure the future of over 4,000 NHM employees across the state.

For many years, NHM staff have been working on a contract basis to provide health services in rural and urban areas, including health centres, sub-centres, district hospitals, and various health schemes. Despite long service, they had no job security and were ineligible for government benefits such as retirement funds, medical facilities, and provident funds.

On 14 March 2024, the government approved the regularisation of NHM officials and staff with 10 or more years of service. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, around 300 officials and staff will benefit from this move.

District coordinator of the NHM Officials-Staff Association, Krishna Suradkar said the government has already started implementing the process and their organisation is actively following up to ensure employees are absorbed into permanent positions.

This step provides long-awaited recognition and security to employees who have been a crucial part of health service delivery in the state.