Contractor arrested for cutting b’day cake with sword

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Celebrating a birthday by cutting a cake with a sword costs a contractor dearly. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sapant Shinde received this video of cutting cake with a sword at Rajabazaar.

PSI Nivrutti Gayk, constable Nitish Ghodke, Anand Wahul and Gajanan Shelke launched a search for the persons who were cutting a cake with the weapon.

Police learnt that Sanjay Duttatray Mahagude (35, Shanti Apartment, Rajabazaar) used a sword to cut the cake.

He was arrested. Sanjay is a contractor by profession and he also takes work contracts of private along with Government contracts.