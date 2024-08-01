Contractor arrested for cutting b’day cake with sword
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 1, 2024 10:20 PM2024-08-01T22:20:02+5:302024-08-01T22:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Celebrating a birthday by cutting a cake with a sword costs a contractor dearly. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sapant Shinde received this video of cutting cake with a sword at Rajabazaar.
PSI Nivrutti Gayk, constable Nitish Ghodke, Anand Wahul and Gajanan Shelke launched a search for the persons who were cutting a cake with the weapon.
Police learnt that Sanjay Duttatray Mahagude (35, Shanti Apartment, Rajabazaar) used a sword to cut the cake.
He was arrested. Sanjay is a contractor by profession and he also takes work contracts of private along with Government contracts.Open in app