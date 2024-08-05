Contractor booked for irresponsibly digging road in CMIDC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A motorcycle rider and his son got seriously injured after falling into a pit dug by a contractor on the road. A case has been registered against the contractor at the MIDC Cidco Police Station for not putting up necessary warning signs or barricades at the site.

It so happened that on July 22, at around 9 pm, Jagannath Baburao Kulkarni (39, Naregaon) was on his way home with his 10-year-old son Soham on a motorcycle. They were heading towards the Flexoplast Company after taking a turn from the ST Workshop in Mukundwadi. This asphalt road had been completely dug up for the past few days to make way for a new cement road.

However, near the corner of the Lupin Company, Kulkarni and his son fell into a pit left open on the road. In this accident, Jagannath and his young son were seriously injured. Locals rushed to help and admitted them to a hospital, where they had been undergoing treatment since then. Following improvements in their condition, the police registered a case against the contractor responsible for the road work based on a complaint filed by Jagannath. However, the contractor is referred to as an anonymous accused in the complaint.

Old disputes over the road

Two years ago, there were controversies when the contractor dug up a well-maintained asphalt road to make way for a cement road. This road, from Jalna Road, ST Workshop to MIDC Cidco Police Station, is under construction. Sources have mentioned that a prominent contractor along with the brother of a political leader grabbed the contract. Despite taking on the project, they irresponsibly dug and left holes, leading to several accidents in the past. Finally, on Sunday, a case was registered. Police official Pandit Chavan is conducting further investigation.