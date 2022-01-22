Controversy erupts even before the statue gets installed

Credit politics over the decision to increase the height

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

A new statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be installed at Kranti Chowk. The process of making the statue in Pune and bringing it to Aurangabad also started. The statue will be erected before February 19. However, the battle for taking the credit started between the Sena and the BJP. BJP claimed that the decision to increase the height of the statue was taken in the general body meeting in 2013 and 2016.

BJP should get the credit

Former BJP deputy mayor Raju Shinde claimed that the decision to increase the height of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk was first taken on January 19, 2013 at the municipal general body meeting. Sanjay Chaudhary was the seconder. Then on September 20, 2016, I again approved the resolution. Gokul Malke was the seconder. Shiv Sena has not taken a resolution to raise the statue. If taken, it should be presented before the public. Sena only remembers Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for votes. Shinde also alleged that when power comes, he is forgotten.

All credit to Sena

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a place of worship for us. The sangharsh samiti demanded to increase the height of the statue and install a new one. Prithviraj Pawar, Vinod Patil, Abhishek Deshmukh and others of the committee continuously followed up. Discussions were held with the committee in the standing committee hall. In 2017, we passed the resolution. Rajendra Janjal and Trimbak Tupe played important roles. The work of the platform has been going on for the last one and half years. The entire credit for the work of the statue goes to Sena, said former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele.