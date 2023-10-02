Convention of alumni assoc held in Govt College of Edn

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A convention of the alumni association of the Government College of Education was held on Sunday. College principal Dr Nalini Chondekar presided while Dr Urjit Karwande and Dr Subhedar guided the students. The former students of the batch of the year 2007-08 were present and recollected their 15 years memories.

The names of some of the students are as follows; Santosh Pawar, Manjusha Hazare, Padmaja Z, Vandana Patil, Meera Sakhre, Vrushali Amle, Gitanjali Borgaonkar, Jyoti Rajput, Amol Navgire, Shaikh Salim, Vinod Bhalerao, Gajanan More, Angad Jagdale, Datta Bhanuse, Ram Kolhe, Bhagyeshwar Bhutekar, Shaileshwar Ghuge, Siddharth Wankhede, Sakharam Vaijwade, Praveen Mane, Vilas Kadale, Sachin Tathe, Kedar Wankar, Dnyaneshwar Jaibhaye, Bhushan Thakur, Sachin Gadekar and Praveen Mane. The former students of the college also expressed their feelings. Santosh Pawar and Jyoti Rajput conducted the proceedings.