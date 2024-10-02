Convert leasehold to freehold; Cidco's proposal to Govt; Cabinet decision expected in three days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The previous coalition government had decided on December 19, 2018, to grant ownership rights to the localities developed by CIDCO in the city, which were on a 99-year lease. Now, with the upcoming assembly elections, Cidco chairman MLA Sanjay Shirsat, in a board meeting on Tuesday, decided to convert the leasehold properties into freehold. This proposal has been sent to the government by the Cidco board of directors. It is being claimed that the government will make a decision regarding this in the cabinet within three days.