Convocation of MGM Institute to be held on July 26

Aurangabad, July 24:

The 16th convocation ceremony of MGM Institute of Health Sciences will be held at Rukhmini Auditorium, MGM Campus, on July 26.

Padmashri Dr Raman G Gangakhedkar, former head of the Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

Chancellor and chairman of Mahatma Gandhi Mission Trust Kamalkishor Kadam will preside over the function. University vice-chancellor Dr Shashank Dalvi and Pro-VC Dr Nitin Kadam will grace the event.

Controller of examinations Dr Parineeta Samant and registrar Dr Rajesh Goel appealed to the students to attend the programme.