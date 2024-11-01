Cop falsely implicates man to save fellow policeman

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court Justice R M Joshi took serious note of a case where a relative of an injured boy was wrongfully implicated in a crime by a cop in an attempt to save fellow police personnel. The court instructed the judicial registrar to send a copy of its order to the Superintendent of Police (SP) for proper consideration.

According to the complaint filed by police personnel, Dipesh Ramesh Nagzare, on May 15, 2024, while passing through Padegaon by Swift car, he collided with two motorcycles. As a result, one person got injured. Shortly after, a jeep vehicle arrived, blocked the road and assaulted him. Nagzare also alleged that the assailants stole away a gold chain worth Rs 1.05 lakh, Rs 35,000 in cash, along with ATM cards and identification documents. Based on this complaint, the Cantonment Police registered a case against Shaikh Sohail Shaikh Munsi under Section 395 of the IPC for assaulting police personnel and robbery. To evade arrest, Shaikh Sohail filed for pre-arrest bail through Advocate N. R. Shaikh. During the hearing of this application, the court noted several important points.

The applicant's lawyer brought to the notice of the court that there was no evidence linking his client to the crime; he was merely a relative of the injured party. He argued that he was wrongfully implicated to intimidate witnesses and discourage the complainant from pursuing the case.

The incident not captured on CCTV

Furthermore, the FIR mentioned that a life-threatening attack had taken place, resulting in swelling in the injured person's eye. However, there was no injury certificate enclosed in the investigation documents. Although the police promptly sought the applicant's call detail records (CDR), but they had not been able to verify the incident's specifics. The event was reportedly not captured on CCTV, which the applicant's lawyer brought to the court's attention, along with a petition filed by the injured's father regarding the incident.