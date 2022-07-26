Cops help student gets back stolen cellphone

Aurangabad, July 26:

The Vedantnagar police have arrested two youths on the charge of lifting a mobile phone of a student, while he was returning home from college, today. The names of the accused are Dhananjay Prabhakar Borde (29, Bhimnagar, Bhausinghpura) and Siddharth Sunil Gavai (22, Lalmati, Bhausinghpura).

According to complainant Aniket Arvind Padse (Lasur Station, Gangapur), he is a first-year student at Deogiri College. On Monday, after finishing college, he along with his two other friends was going on foot towards Railway Station, to reach home at Lasur Station by train. While they were passing by the Hotel Vits, in Vedantnagar vicinity, Borde and Gavai, who were riding on one motorcycle, passed through them and snatched away mobile phone from his hand and fled away from the spot. The complainant then immediately dialled his cell phone number with the mobile phone of his friends. He requested to return it. In response to this, the duo demanded Rs 3,000 from him against returning the cellphone. They also told him to reach Gade Chowk with money. As a result, the students proceeded towards Gade Chowk for the mobile.

The complainant and his friends saw police personnel at Vedantnagar police station near Deogiri College. Aniket narrated the incident to them. The cops told him to reach Gade Chowk with his friends. The police chased them. As soon as the victim reached near the accused, the cops pounced on them and arrested the duo. The action was taken by police inspector Sachin Sanap, PSI Uttareshwar Munde, PSI Pramod Devkate, head constable Sandeep Pradhan, Zameer Tadvi and others.