Corona back in control in district after 81 days
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 22, 2022 10:15 PM 2022-08-22T22:15:02+5:30 2022-08-22T22:15:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 22:
The health machinery heaved a sigh of relief, Aurangabad district has gained control over Corona once again almost after 81 days. Not a single patient was reported on Monday and the number of active patients has also reduced considerably.
The third Covid wave raised its head in the district in January. However, most of the patients took treatment at home. After February, the intensity of the pandemic started diminishing. The number of active patients dropped to zero. Later, very few patients were reported daily. On June 2, the number of active patients was zero.
But, after June 3, the Corona graph showed an upward movement again. In July, the number of active patients in the district reached the 400 mark. Hence, a fear of the fourth wave was predicted. However, the rise in corona patients diminished from August and the patients recovered rapidly. Not a single patient reported on Monday for the first time after June 2.
Meanwhile, 12 corona patients died in the past 81 days. The total number of deaths in the district on July 31 was 3,732 while is not 3,744.
Corona patients tally in the district on Monday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,71,608
Patients discharged: 09 (City: 09, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,67,830
Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 34
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,34,923
First Dose: 30,43,259
Second Dose: 23,70,923
Precaution Dose: 2,21,004