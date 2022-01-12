Corona infection rapidly spreading among children

12 children in the age group of 0 to 5 years positive in 9 days

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

Corona infection is on the rise even among children. Twelve children have been infected in the last nine days. As many as 113 youths between the ages of 6 and 18 have also been found corona positive.

Infections in young children were extremely low in the first and second covid wave. But the third wave has been affecting children. Climate change has plagued children and adults with colds, coughs and fevers. Doctors are advising to undergo a corona test as per symptoms. As many as 285 people were found infected in the city on Tuesday. Two children between the ages of 0 and 5 were infected. As many as 18 youths between the ages of 6 and 18 were affected. These figures are raising concerns among the administration, including the health department. The municipal administration with the help of Garware company built an independent 125 bedded hospital with 125 beds. But the corporation has not started using it yet. If need be, this hospital will be used in future, said the officials of the municipal health department. The officials said there was no reason to panic, even though the children were found to be infected.

Infection statistics in children:

Dates - 0 to 5 6 to 18

Jan 11- 02 18

10 04 27

09 03 17

08 00 13

07 00 07

06 02 16

05 01 07

04 00 07

03 00 01