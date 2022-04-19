Corona patient reported after six days

Aurangabad, April 17:

The corona patients in the district reached to zero. However, one patient was reported positive on Sunday after a gap of six days. One patient was found in the city while no patient was reported in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,772

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,039

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 01

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 51,67,313

First Dose: 29,51,505

Second Dose: 21,65,329

Precaution Dose: 50,479