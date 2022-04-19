Corona patient reported after six days
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 19, 2022 09:23 PM2022-04-19T21:23:13+5:302022-04-19T21:23:13+5:30
Aurangabad, April 17: The corona patients in the district reached to zero. However, one patient was reported positive on ...
The corona patients in the district reached to zero. However, one patient was reported positive on Sunday after a gap of six days. One patient was found in the city while no patient was reported in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,772
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,039
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 01
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 51,67,313
First Dose: 29,51,505
Second Dose: 21,65,329
Precaution Dose: 50,479