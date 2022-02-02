Corporation employee detained for two hours

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

An employee of the municipal corporation's town planning department reached Gut no 14 in Satara area on Wednesday evening to verify the file submitted in the Gunthewari scheme. The citizens surrounded the employee and locked him in a room. A complaint was lodged at the Satara police station against the concerned citizens late night.

Citizens of Amir Colony in behind Kamal Nayan Bajaj Hospital in Satara area have submitted files with the corporation for Gunthewari. Chandrakant Eknath Bokan filed an objection not to approve the Gunthewari file in Gut no 14. Abdul Khurram Qureshi, who is working in the town planning department, went there on Wednesday evening to ascertain the objections received. Meanwhile, some people surrounded him and kept them in a room for two hours. Despite repeated requests he wad not released. Some citizens threatened him demanding immediate approval of the files. Qureshi was later released after municipal officials intervened. A case has been filed in the Satara police station.