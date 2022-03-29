Corporation meters for commercial taps in smart city

Aurangabad, March 29:

It was decided to install meters for the commercial water connections from Smart City and was expected to cost Rs 13.16 crore. A tender was also issued for the supply of meters. However, 5,000 meters purchased in a parallel water supply scheme were lying idle with the municipal corporation. The corporation proposed to use these meters. The proposal has received a green signal from the Smart City administration.

The municipal corporation had decided to install meters in the water taps while implementing the parallel water supply scheme. There was a big dispute over the price of meters. The members had opposed the decision and had demanded to first complete the work of the water supply scheme and then install the meters. As a result, 5,000 meters purchased are still lying with AMC.

Meanwhile, a resolution was approved to install meters on about 5,000 commercial water connections in the city through the Smart City. A tender of Rs 13.16 crore was published. It came to light in a recent meeting that the old 5000 meters are lying idle with the municipal corporation. A committee was set up by Smart City CEO Astik Kumar Pandey. Committee chairman SD Panjhade presented the report. The meters were found usable in the report.

Meter kept in Garkheda godown

The meters purchased by the municipal corporation during the parallel water supply scheme are now lying in the godown in Garkheda area. These meters will be tested before using them for commercial connections, sources said.