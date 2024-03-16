Corporation starts removing posters, banners

Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Election Commission of India implemented the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Saturday, prompting the municipal administration to initiate the removal of hoardings, posters, and flags belonging to political leaders across the city. Additional municipal commissioner Saurabh Joshi confirmed the commencement of covering the foundation stones of various development projects.

Photos of political leaders displayed in municipal buildings are also slated for concealment. The process of removing hoardings commenced at 4:00 pm on Saturday across all 10 zonal offices and extended into the night. Recognizing the enormity of the task, Joshi stated that the campaign will persist throughout Sunday.

Unauthorized hoardings, posters, and banners are cluttered across the city due to political meetings preceding the Lok Sabha elections. As the corporation takes precedence, efforts to restore cleanliness to the city's main roads and squares are underway, marking a transition towards adherence to the ideal code of conduct.