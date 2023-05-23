Corporation to do work of remaining 44 roads

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The decision to construct 110 roads from Smart City at a cost of Rs 317 crore was canceled due to lack of funds and instead it was decided to construct only 66 roads. Newly appointed administrator G Sreekanth has agreed to do the work of the remaining 44 roads.

Smart City had floated a tender for roads worth Rs 317 crore two years ago. The AG Construction got the tender with 15 percent less rate. Only Rs 80 crore funds were available in the coffers of Smart City while issuing the work order to the contractor. In the first phase, 22 road works were done.

The corporation had fixed deposited Rs 200 crore in the bank to run city buses in Smart City. From these, Rs 100 crores were given for roads. The works of the second phase have been started. It was assumed that the remaining 43 roads would not be completed due to lack of funds. However, the administrator agreed to do all the road works. This has also given relief to the contractor.