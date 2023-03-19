Corrugated boxes company gutted in fire

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Yash Packaging Paper Pvt Ltd, a corrugated boxes manufacturing company was gutted in fire on Sunday afternoon. Raw material to the tune of Rs 3 lakh was gutted in the fire. The reason for the outburst of fire was unclear.

R V Maheshwari runs a factory named Yash Packaging Paper Pvt Ltd in Plot No. 157 in Waluj industrial area. Corrugated boxes are made by using craft paper in the factory. The company caught fire at around 1 pm and the craft papers kept in the premises of the factory were reduced to ashes. The company officers and employees tried to extinguish the fire, but the fire spread rapidly. Hence, the Waluj fire brigade was called. The fire fighting jawans brought the fire under control in two hours. Fore officer R H Gharad, P K Chaudhari, K T Suryawanshi, Ashok Hatwate, S B Shendge, Y D Kale, S B Mahale and others took efforts to extinguish the fire.