Cosmo Foundation distributes nutritional food to TB patients

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cosmo Foundation and the Tuberculosis Department of the city have jointly started an initiative to address the nutritional needs of 200 TB patients in the district.

This endeavour is being implemented under the umbrella of the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program and the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan with Nikshay Mitra.

The distribution of essential nutritional food was a crucial step towards supporting the health and recovery of TB patients, aligning with the larger vision of creating a TB-free India.

It was successfully conducted under the guidance and coordination of Mamta Baxi of the Cosmo Foundation. Rajat Bathe, the C S R Coordinator Laxmikant Bankar, TB Department Officer Dr Manisha Bhondve, Narayan Giri, Sharad Sagare and others were present.