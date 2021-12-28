Cosmo Foundation to plant 20,000 fruit trees in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

Cosmo Foundation, the initiative of Cosmo Films, in association with Prayas Youth Foundation, will plant 20,000 fruit bearing saplings in 9 villages of Gangapur tehsil of Aurangabad with more then 40 farmers in an area of approximately 60 acres.

The tree plantation drive was inaugurated at Ambelhol village (Gangapur) on Tuesday by deputy collector Mandar Vaidya and MIDC regional officer Rajesh Joshi by planting saplings. Some of the varieties planted were Sweet Lemon, Guava, Custard Apple and Lemon saplings, which were chosen on the basis of soil and the local weather conditions of the area. The foundation, Prayas along with the local community has taken the responsibility of protecting and nurturing these saplings until they reach maturity.

Managing trustee of Cosmo Foundation, Yamini Kumar Jaipuria said, “Through this drive, we hope to build a society which follows a sustainable and an equitable way of life. We want to inspire people to start planting more trees to improve our country’s green cover and improve the livelihood of the farmers. Program coordinator Dr KK Zade, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, general manager RK Gupta, senior officials and farmers were present in large numbers.