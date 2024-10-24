Cost accountants institute city chapter holds CEP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Aurangabad Chapter conducted a Continuous Education Programme (CEP) on ‘How to conduct research and preparation for Ph D’ at the Training Hall of the Chapter recently. High court lawyer and CMA Dr Umesh Ruparel was the speaker.

Chairman of the Aurangabad Chapter CMA Salman Pathan welcomed the speaker. Vice-chairman CMA Babasaheb Shinde introduced him.

CMA Ruparel focused on the difficulties in pursuing Ph D and explained the solutions and benefits in academics in detail. He also spoke about the required qualifications, admission process, duration, age limit and overall aspects while pursuing the research.

CMA Babasaheb Shinde coordinated the programme and proposed a vote of thanks. CMAs Jayant Galande, Abhishek Bhalerao were among those present.