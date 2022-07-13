Cost of A’bad-Paithan 4-lane road reduced by Rs 1000 Cr

Aurangabad, July 13:

“The construction cost of four-lane Aurangabad-Paithan Road has reduced by Rs 1000 crore. Earlier, the development cost was Rs 1500 crore. Now, it will be Rs 500 crore as the road will be developed without any land acquisition. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was given instructions for this task,” said Nitin Gadkari, the union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

He was talking to newsmen in the city on Wednesday evening after holding a review meeting of NHAI development works.

Nitin Gadkari said that the current width of the road is 30 meters while one lane of 3.5 meters from both sides would be developed.

“The dividers would be established on the line of New Jersey to make the road accident free. There will be no land acquisition. There is an issue of four villages. The construction of a bypass, flyover or underpass is under consideration as a solution for the villages. Three pipelines are coming on the way of road widening. We decided not to touch the pipelines. The road passes through four villages. We will decide the middle route for the four villages,” he asserted.

Nitin Gadkari said that the work of the Aurangabad-Ajanta road via Jalgaon which is underway would be completed by 2023. District collector Sunil Chavan has completed the two given road packages.

The union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said that the orders were issued to make design for a double-decker flyover from Shendra to Waluj.

“We have held talks with Metro Rail Corporation. Technical information like usage of flyover pillars after their demolition is being collected. The administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was instructed to remove encroachments on the service roads of Jalna Road and carry out beautification with lighting,” he said.

MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Atul Save and Prashant Bamb, former minister Pankaja Munde, district collect Chavan, Administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Astik Kumar Pandey, and project director Arvind Kale were present.