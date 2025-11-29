Countdown to get additional 200 MLD water to city begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To ensure the city receives an additional 200 MLD of water in the new year, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), has started intensive efforts. By the end of December, testing will be conducted to bring the water into the city. Over the next 31 days, the remaining 60-metre connections at various points on the main water pipeline, testing of the jackwell, and testing of the water purification system at Nakshatrawadi will be carried out. Most importantly, every location must have an adequate power supply. Only if all this work is completed within the planned time will the city receive water.

With the municipal elections approaching, the ruling Mahayuti alliance is striving to ensure that the increased water supply is available in the city beforehand. The chief minister’s office is repeatedly reviewing the progress of the new water supply scheme. Under this pressure, the MJP, GVPR Company, and Mahavir Agency have accelerated their work. However, Mahavir Agency, which is responsible for installing machinery, has not been providing the expected response. Currently, the city receives 130 MLD of water. Efforts are underway to bring an additional 200 MLD from January 1. According to MJP sources, preparations are ongoing to complete all major work by the deadline.

What important work remains?

A 60-metre connection at several points in the main water pipeline is still pending. The electrical substation, electric motors at the jackwell in Jayakwadi Dam, water purification center, the master balancing reservoir (MBR) required for water distribution on the hill at Nakshatrawadi, the power supply for all these locations, and the hydraulic test of the water pipeline all need to be completed. More than nine overhead water tanks have been constructed in the city. Water from Nakshatrawadi will directly reach these tanks. Connections to the old water pipelines for distribution are still pending. According to sources, the 200 MLD water testing will be conducted on December 25, as per the deadline given by the CM.

Benefits of the increased water supply

If the city receives an additional 200 MLD of water, citizens will get water daily or at least on alternate days. Areas where new pipelines have been laid will also begin receiving water. The city will then get 330–340 MLD of water daily. In fact, the city’s current requirement is only 280–290 MLD. The city will receive more water than needed. Therefore, the long wait for adequate water supply that residents have endured for many years will finally come to an end.