Counting for Senate & Academic Council elections today

Aurangabad :

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will conduct the counting for the second phase election of the Senate and Academic Council at Badminton Hall of Sports Department, on December 13. Election returning officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the administration had completed all the preparations for the counting today.

The voting was held for 25 seats of the Senate and six seats of the Academic Council on Saturday. Of them, three candidates were declared unopposed winners while as many seats are vacant.

A total of 240 officers and employees will be deployed for the counting of votes in three shifts. The counting will commence at 10 am on Tuesday. Dr Sakhile said that deans and deputy registrars would be observers for the counting.

Meanwhile, Dr Sakhle, Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad from Election Committee, Dr Satish Patil, Dr Mujstajeeb Khan, Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Vishnua Karhale, Arjun Khandre, Sanjay Lamb and others visited the counting venue today.

The collegium-wise number of seats, candidates and voters' strength is as follows;

Senate election

Collegeium-------------seats------candidates---voters

-University Teachers---03----------09----------128

--Mgmt Representatives---04------08----------169

--Principals------------------08------14----------78

--College Teachers----------10------39---------2,587

19 candidates in fray for AC

There are 19 candidates for the six seats of the Academic Council while 1,234 voters including the univeristy and the colleges teachers exercised their franchise.

3 elected unopposed

The nomination papers of three candidates in their respective categories were declared valid for the three seats of the Senate. They were elected unopposed. Their names are Archana Adaskar (Management Representative-Women category), Nitin Jadhav (Scheduled Tribe) and Dr Shivdas Shirsath (ST-principal collegium).