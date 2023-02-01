Counting of votes for teachers constituency today

Aurangabad: The counting of votes for the teachers constituency elections will be held on Thursday. The counting will be held at the Marathwada Realtors Pvt Ltd company in front of Kalagram from 8 am.

The second training camp for the officials and employees was held on Wednesday at the counting venue. The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar and Collector Astik Kumar Pandey reviewed the counting room, inspection room, light and power supply arrangement, RO and ARO meeting room, seating room for candidates and other facilities. The counting will be held on 56 tables. In all, 700 officials and employees have been appointed for the counting process. The officials said that the counting process may get extended till late in the night.