Counting preparations for Lok Sabha polls almost complete

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vote counting for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency is set for June 4, at MIT College, Beed Bypass, starting at 8 am. The constituency includes six assembly segments with 14 tables each, totaling 84 tables and 104 staff on these tables.

Additionally, 10 tables with 68 staff are assigned for postal votes. District returning officer Dilip Swami is overseeing preparations. Staff training sessions were held on May 27 and will continue on June 3, with final exercises on June 4. Counting begins with postal votes at 8 am, followed by voting machines at 8:30 am.