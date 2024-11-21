Counting starts, cops on guard

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A strong police presence will secure the vote counting centres on Saturday, following Wednesday’s Assembly election voting.

EVMs from all polling stations are securely stored in strong rooms at designated counting centres. Counting will begin on Saturday morning. To ensure law and order, CPPravin Pawar has banned unauthorized entry at the centres, including Garware Hitech Film (Phulambri), Government Polytechnic College (Aurangabad Central), Government Engineering College (Aurangabad West), and S.F.S. High school (Aurangabad East). Over 4,000 police personnel, including DCPs, ACPs, inspectors, constables and units from BSF, CAPF and Riot Control will be deployed to secure the centres.

To secure the four vote counting centres within the city police commissionerate limits, a total of over 4,000 police personnel will be deployed. This includes 4 DCPs, 8 ACPs, 40 Police Inspectors, 138 APIs and PSIs and 2,500 constables along with 8 units from BSF, Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) and State and Central Reserve Police Forces. Additionally, 4 units from the Riot Control Squad and Quick Response Teams will be on duty.