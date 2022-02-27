Country along with the world needs Ram Rajya

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari: Samarth Ramdas's literature should be global

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

The country along with the world needs a virtuous Ram Rajya and Samartha Ramdas Swami’s literature should be made global, stated Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday. He was speaking at the conclusion of the one-day Shri Samarth Sahitya Parishad at Tapdia Natyamandir held on the occasion of Swatantryacha Amrut Mahotsav and Marathi Rajbhasha Gaurav Din.

Speaking further Koshyari said virtue should not be abandoned. Ravan was mighty and had golden Lanka. But he was defeated by Lord Ram who was a common man. Because Ram was virtuous, Ravan was vicious. So there must be virtue in our life.

From Maharana Pratap to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, many kept the nationalism flowing. Chhatrapati Shivaji defeated the attackers and achieved victory. It was made possible by the blessings of Sadguru. Guru has a big place in our society. The spirit of faith comes from Sadguru. Saints have made a great contribution to the formation of nations. An ideal country that walks on the ideals of Samarth Ramdas should be formed.

The nation got direction by the saints who preached in the country from time to time with Samarth. Powers will continue to come and go. But water from Ganga and Godavari will continue to flow. Such is the social life and the nation that constantly flows like rivers. Conveners Shrikant Kashikar, Chandrakant Amritkar, MLA Haribhau Bagade, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele were present.

Everything revolves around power

No one supports a former MP or MLA. Chandrakant Khaire is a former MP. Even if no one supports him, as a governor I will definitely support him. Power is everything. Therefore, everything revolves around power.