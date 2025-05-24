Country-made pistol with 2 live cartridges seized in Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) conducted a raid at a place at Tandulwadi Shivara on Gangapur to Lasur road of the district at 1 am, on Friday and seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from the possession of an accused.

The accused has been identified as Amol Raosaheb Vitnor ( 27, Manjari, Nevasa, Ahilyanagar).

The LCB team received information from an informer that a man was standing with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges on the Gangapur-Lasur road in Tandulwadi Shivara and trying to stop vehicles.

Accordingly, the team found Amol Ravitnor standing in front of a closed hotel in Tandulwadi Shivara, at 1 am on Friday. After that, the police searched him and found a country-made pistol (worth Rs. 25,000) and two live cartridges (worth Rs, 2,000) on his waist.

When he was questioned about this, he gave vague answers. The police detained him and a case was registered against him at Shillegaon police station.

Those officers and employees were members of the LCB team including PI Satish Wagh, API Pawan Ingle, PSI Deepak Pardhe, head constable Namdev Sirsath, Walmik Nikam, Vitthal Doke, Shivanand Banage.