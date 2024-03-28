Couple booked for beating, harassing housewife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A couple was booked with MIDC Waluj Police Station for abusing and beating up a 32-year-old housewife recently over a trivial issue. The victim Poonam (name changed) lives in Waluj industrial estate with family.

According to details, Poonam was cooking a meal in the kitchen at 8.30 pm on Sunday while two sons were playing outside the home. After some time, her neighbour Ganesh Pawar started quarrels with her sons. The boys informed her mother about a quarrel with neighbour Pawar. Poonam pacified the children and asked them to bring milk from a grocery shop. Pawar entered Poonam’s house and abused her and pulled her hand. He pulled her out of the home and started beating up her. His wife Rekha Pawar abused and pulled the hair of Poonam. On learning this, the victim’s husband and brother reached the spot and asked the accused about the reason for the quarrel. They were too abused by the couple. A case was registered against Ganesh and Rekha Pawar with MIDC Waluj Police Station.