Couple cheated for Rs 1.3 L on pretext of high investment returns

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

A couple was cheated to the tune of Rs 1.3 lakh in chit fund on the pretext of high returns on investment. According to details, Anil Premlal Khare (Ramanagar, Kalda Corner) invested Rs 13,000 monthly in Shri Chhatrapati Kuries Pvt Ltd, near Ram Mandir, Samarthnagar, between November 2019 and September 10, 2022.

The female director of Shri Chhatrapati Kuries Pvt Ltd and Jai Jadhav asked Anil Khare and his wife to invest in their government-approved chit fund and get Rs 1 lakh as returns. The couple invested Rs 1.3 lakh between November 2019 and September 10, 2022.

When the complainant approached the female director and Jai Jadhav seeking back their investment, the accused gave them evasive replies. Realising cheating, Anil Khare lodged a complaint with Kranti Chowk Police Station.

He knocked on the door of the court as the case was not registered with the police station.

Following court directives, a case was registered against the female director of Shri Chhatrapati Kuries and Jai Jadhav. PSI Chotulal Thube is on the case.