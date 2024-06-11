Couple cheats hotelier at Rs 99 L on pretext of developing App

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A couple was booked with Cidco Police Station for allegedly cheating a hotelier for Rs 99 lakh on the pretext of developing an application called ‘chain of restaurants.’

The accused has been identified as Ganesh and Shobha Patil. According to the details, the complainant Umesh Tiwari (N-5) runs ‘Siddhi Restaurant.’

Ganesh lured him in 2019 to develop a ‘chain of restaurant’ App to make up for losses of the Covid period. The accused told him that it would increase profit by 30 per cent. Tiwari believed in him to enhance profit.

Ganesh also gave a presentation to Tiwari and his friend Mahesh Joshi. His wife Shobha met Tiwari frequently and requested him to develop an app. Joshi gave money initially as a help to his friend Tiwari.

Tiwari and Joshi paid Rs 99 lakh in six instalments to the accused who gave one or another reason for the delay in making the App until 2022. After that, he discontinued communication with them and switched off his mobile phone. The couple ran away. On realising cheating, Tiwari lodged a complaint with police. At the instructions of police inspector Atul Yerme, a case was registered against the couple. API Nitin Kame is on the case.