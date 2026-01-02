Courier job turns into illegal nylon manja trade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aditya B. (22, Padampura), working with a courier agency, was arrested for selling nylon manja from home for extra money.

Vedantnagar police seized 20 reels from his residence on Thursday, police inspector Pravina Yadav said. Earlier, on December 23, the Crime Branch arrested his friend Hritik Lodhe (22, Padampura) for bringing 288 reels into the city via courier from Indore. Police investigation revealed Aditya had purchased nylon manja from Hritik and continued selling even after Hritik’s arrest. A notebook with customer records was also seized. Aditya and Hritik had been jointly selling nylon manja for two months. The duo purchased one reel for Rs 250–350 and sold it for Rs 500–700, drawn by the doubled profit. The court has remanded Aditya to three days of police custody. Hritik, currently in judicial custody at Harsul Jail, will also be taken by police for further investigation.