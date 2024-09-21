Court directs parent to pay outstanding fees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has directed a parent to pay outstanding fees of a school to continue his child’s education.

In a recent ruling, the court directed Anil Jadhav to settle both last year's unpaid fees and the first quarter’s dues to ensure his child's education remains uninterrupted. The court's decision mandates that Jadhav make an immediate payment, with the outstanding amount to be cleared within two months.

There was a dispute between Jadhav and Stepping Stones International School over the unsettled fees. The court emphasised the need to balance financial responsibilities with the essential right of students to continuous education, even amidst disputes over fees.