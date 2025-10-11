Court orders seizure of driver’s property for delayed compensation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The court has ordered the seizure of a driver’s movable and immovable property after he failed to pay Rs 12.98 lakh compensation for a motor accident. District Judge B. B. Toshniwal directed that the driver’s mobile phone, watches, electronics, computer, TV, furniture, fans, car, two-wheeler, land, and other assets be confiscated.

What Happened

On December 22, 2021, Jijabai was riding a two-wheeler with her husband, Saising alias Sai Dhondiba Sonawane, on the Ahilyanagar route. Their vehicle was hit from behind by a car (MH-20-EE-6565), leaving Jijabai seriously injured. She was admitted to the hospital but died during treatment. The Nevasa police registered a case regarding the incident. Jijabai’s family filed a claim through Advocate Ramdas Chavan. Jijabai earned about Rs 9,000 per month as a laborer. After her death, her husband and children faced financial difficulties. During the hearing, the court ordered the car owner, Ravsaheb Karbhari Dhondre, to pay Rs 12.98 lakh with interest, as the car was uninsured. Dhondre failed to pay, prompting the family to file another recovery claim. The court has now ordered the seizure of his assets and instructed a report to be submitted by October 17, 2025.