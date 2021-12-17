Court punishes man for slapping AMC officer

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

The sessions court judge V S Kulkarni has punished a man till rising of the court and fined Rs 5,000 under various sections, recently. The court held Ravi Baburao Gaikwad (41, resident of Baudha Bushan, Sambhaji Colony, Cidco N-6 sector) responsible for obstructing the then additional municipal commissioner from performing his duty and also slapping him.

According to the complaint lodged by the additional civic chief Shrikrishna Vasantrao Bhalsingh, " The nullah in Sambhaji Colony (Cidco N-6 sector) got full due to heavy rainfall in the city at 1.30 am on June 22, 2018. Incidentally, one bullet rider got stuck in the nullah and died. Hence, he along with other civic officers conducted a spot inspection on the same day at 10.30 am. The ward corporator and 15-20 residents had gathered at the spot. In the meantime, Ravi Gaikwad came forward and started speaking impolitely. He was telling that the civic officers draw huge salaries for doing no work. Before, later on, he slapped him and also threatened. Bhalsingh had lodged a complaint with the Cidco police station.

During the hearing, the assistant public prosecutor Ulhas Pawar recorded statements of five witnesses in connection with the case. The court found him guilty under Section 353 of IPC (for creating an obstruction in performing the government duty) and under Section 332 of IPC (for beating a government officer). Hence the court awarded punishment till 'rising of the court' and a fine of Rs 2,500 each under both sections.