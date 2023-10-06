Court quashes rape complaint case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has quashed a rape complaint against the accused, Rajesh Kumar D Sharma, citing consensual sexual relations between the parties involved. Justices RG Avchat and Sanjay Deshmukh presided over the case.

The complaint was filed against Sharma on August 11, 2023, at the Kandhar police station in Nanded district, alleging that Sharma had raped the complainant under the pretext of marriage. After a thorough investigation, the police had filed a charge sheet in the Kandhar district court, supported by eyewitness evidence against the accused.

The accused, in turn, submitted a petition to the bench, seeking to quash the complaint and the supplementary charge sheet.

Advocate Naseem R Shaikh, representing the accused, pointed out that the plaintiff is a highly educated senior citizen who had voluntarily engaged in sexual relations with the accused, despite knowing he was married. He further argued that there was no physical evidence linking the accused to the controversial photos and messages in question. Advocates Rasiq Sheikh and Faisal Shaikh also assisted in the case.