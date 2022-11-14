Court refuses to interfere in Bamu elections

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court refused to interfere in the ongoing elections of Senate-Graduate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) after two petitions related to the polls were filed.

According to details, Meenakshi Shinde filed two nomination papers which were rejected during the scrutiny process. So, she filed a petition in the court to challenge the decision of Bamu.

The university administration informed this newspaper that the court has not issued any orders to continue her nomination papers for the election. The hearing in the case will be held after two months.

Sunil Jadhav (Principal, Shikshan Maharshi R G Shinde College, Paranda) registered as a voter for the Principal’s collegium election. However, his application was rejected. So, Sunil filed a petition in HC to challenge this decision.

In the petition, it was stated that his application form should not be rejected as a voter even though his post was given approval after the last date of voter registration. The HC refused to interfere in the election process while a hearing on the case is likely to be held this week.