Court rejects 2 petitions challenging NEET result

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh on Wednesday rejected two petitions filed to challenge the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

After going through the records, the court found that the main answer book marks memo and a carbon copy of the answer sheet have similarities and there is no tempering with the records.

The court asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) which is the nodal agency for the NEET, whether an answer book can be given to the students to bring more transparency to the result.

The court on Monday had directed the NTA to submit the actual answer book, marks sheet and carbon copy of the answer book with all records at 2.30 pm on October 12. Senior panel counsel Ashish Jadhvar submitted the records in court today. After the study of the documents today, the court and lawyers concerned found a carbon copy of the answer book and the records of NTA matching.

Even the lawyers of the petitioners too agreed to the matching of records. During the hearing, adv Jadhvar drew the attention of the court towards a case in which the Supreme Court has refused to interfere in Prabunooringh Vs NTA.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the HC rejected the petitions. Advocates Vinod Patil and Mukul Kulkarni appeared for the petitions while senior panel counsel Ashish Jadhvar represented the Central Government and the NTA. Adv Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad assisted him.