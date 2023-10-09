Cousins kill man by stabbing in thigh

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Suresh Haribhau Jawle (40, Amber Hills) was murdered by stabbing in his thigh near Floating Sprite Bar in the Harsul T-point area on October 4. The police had no clue about the murders. During the investigation, it was unveiled that a hardcore criminal Shekhar alias Nikhil Fakirchand Jondhale (26) and his cousin Nilesh Mahendra Salve (29, both residents of Mukundwadi) murdered Suresh. In all, 6 officers and 9 constables came to the conclusion after checking 43 CCTV footage continuously for three days. Both the accused were arrested from their homes on Sunday.

Suresh who worked in a tea kiosk was murdered near a bar in the Harsul area. Harsul police station PI Prashant Potdar, PSI Maroti Khillare, Sunil Chavan, and Rafiq Shaikh immediately started the investigation. However, they could not find any clue of the murders. Three teams were made to check the CCTV footage on three roads in this area. On Thursday, a suspicious motorcycle was seen in the footage. The motorcycle went from Harsul to the Cidco Bus Stand. From the informers, it was known that the motorcycle had further gone to Mukundwadi. Cidco police station PSI Amol Mhaske, Vishal Sonawane, Praveen Dandewad, and Kiran Kale also helped the Harsul police. Through the local informers both the murders were identified and were arrested. It was found that they used to rob the people in inebriated conditions outside the hotels and beer bars.

PSI Khillare, Shaikh, Adhane, Raju More, Vitthal Dakale, Shivaji Shinde, Anil Palve, Nitin Tupe and others arrested the accused.