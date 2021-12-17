Covid tests of all coming from foreign lands negative

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

Out of the 61 people coming from foreign countries to rural areas in the district since December 1, one foreign national came at Teesgaon but soon left for Jammu and Kashmir. Out of the remaining 60 people, the corona tests of all the residents were negative and hence, the district health machinery heaved a sigh of relief.

District health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke said, the administration is taking all efforts to stop the spread of Omicron variant in the district. The administration is keeping a strict vigil on the residents coming from foreign countries. On all, 61 persons came to rural areas in the district from foreign countries between December 1 and 17. These included 52 Indian and 9 foreign national. Out of the foreign national, one James Peterson had proceeded directly to Jammu and Kashmir without informing the health department. The covid tests of the remaining persons were conducted but the reports of all were negative. The next Covid tests of these residents will be done after seven days and until then they have been asked to isolate themselves.