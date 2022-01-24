Covid wave to recede in rural areas in next 15 days: Amit Deshmukh

Aurangabad, Jan 24:

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh hoped that Covid wave would abater in rural areas of the State in the next 15 days. He was talking to newsmen on Monday after attending the digital membership registration camp organised by the District Congress Committee.

Amit Deshmukh said that there is no burden of Covid patients on health machinery. “Pandemic patients are getting cured in just four days, but, the pace of patients increase is high. The number of patients in Mumbai has come down a bit. The patients figure in Aurangabad has reached up to 1200. Taking care and following all measures is the only remedy on it,” he said.

When he was asked about the recent controversial statement of Nana Patole, the medical education minister said that Patole is the president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. He said Patole shared one of the incidents of Bhandara elections and how it was made a political issue.

He said that there is no need to give a different turn to the matter as Patole had already clarified about it. The minister said that the opposition should show maturity. Elections of Latur and other Municipal Corporations may be held in April.

He said that Aurangabad Municipal Corporation elections are likely to be conducted along with Municipal Corporation polls. Deshmukh reiterated that Congress would contest elections on its own. Former Sillod Municipal Council chairman Banekhan Pathan along with supporters joined Congress in a digital membership registration camp.