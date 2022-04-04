CP felicitates 10 motorcyclists for using helmets

Aurangabad, April 4:

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta on Monday felicitated 10 lucky motorcycles selected from the list of 350 motorcyclists using helmets while riding. Dr Gupta said that those two-wheeler riders following the traffic norms will be felicitated in a similar way every week.

Accidents can be averted by following the traffic norms, but it has been observed that people often breach the rules. The police initiate punitive action against them. However, it has a very less effect on them.

The traffic department, to create traffic and safety awareness among the people, selected 350 people in the past eight days who used helmets. Of them, 10 lucky persons were selected through draws and they were felicitated by CP Dr Gupta by giving gifts. ACP (Traffic) Vishal Dhume and other officers were present on the occasion.

ACP Dhume said, photos of the people following the traffic norms are clicked and their mobile phones are also taken. The lucky persons will be felicitated after selection every week, he said.