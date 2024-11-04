CPI candidate withdrew nomination papers from Central

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The candidates of the Communist Party of India (CPI) withdrew their nomination papers from the five places including the Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, adv Abhay Taksal said that their candidates withdrew their nomination papers from five places in the State as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) left Shirpur (Dhule) Assembly Constituency for CPI.

He said another reason for withdrawal is to avoid division of votes and benefit to the opposite party.

Adv Taksal, the aspirant from the Central Constituency said that he would work for MVA. “We were interested in contesting election from Aurangabad Central Constituency We withdrew nomination papers from the Constituency and will strive to serve people as per the assurances given in manifesto,” he added. CPI joint secretary Anita Hiwrale, Jackson Fernandez, Mayay Bhivsane, Vikas Gaikwad, Rafiq Baksh, Wasim Khan, Amjad Khan, Vijay Rojekar and Kiranraj Pandit were present at the briefing.