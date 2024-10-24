CPI's Abhay Taksal files nomination for Aurangabad Central

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Advocate Abhay Taksal submitted his nomination papers as the candidate for the Communist Party of India (CPI) from Aurangabad Central.

The CPI demanded 11 seats from the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, including the Aurangabad Central seat. While filing his nomination, Taksal was accompanied by CPI's state secretary comrade Ram Baheti, comrade Namdev Chavan, district secretary comrade Ashfaq Salami, Beed CPI district secretary comrade Bhaubao Prabhale, Jalna CPI district secretary comrade Pralhad Padulu, comrade Santosh Dande, comrade Namdev Rathod, and S.G. Shuttari from Tanzeem-e-Insaaf.