Crane operator beaten by group in Deolai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A crane operator was violently assaulted by a group of eight to ten individuals in Deolai on December 31. The attack, which occurred around 2 pm near Deolai Chowk was sparked by a trivial dispute.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, Ibna Mohammad Akram (25), the group, which included Shahrukh Shaikh, Shaikh Toffic, Aleem Shaikh, Shaikh Majid, Kala Juneid, Rafique Patel and Suleman Patel, launched an unprovoked attack using sticks and other weapons. The victim, who sustained injuries from the brutal assault, immediately reported the incident to the Pundliknagar Police. The police have registered a case against the accused and are currently investigating the matter.The attack has raised concerns about rising violence over petty issues, with local residents urging authorities to take stronger action to prevent such incidents.