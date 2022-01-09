Create special facilities and infrastructure for Startups in AURIC

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

Aurangabad is emerging as a thriving hub for industry, MSMEs and Startups. However, these industries are facing problems due to unavailability of small plots and government schemes. To address this issue the government should create special zones and infrastructure for startups at Auric demanded Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) in a letter to the government on Friday.

The letter states that there are over 200 registered Startups, and this number is expected to grow significantly in the coming days. However, these startups are facing many problems such as non-availability of small plots of land, non-availability of government schemes, grants for businesses in rented space and large rents in existing industrial estates. The city also lacks a world class incubation center announced for Aurangabad in state startup policy and to develop R&D centers, innovation parks and provide the necessary infrastructure to support Startups at AURIC.

Ideal destination for innovative startups

Giving more information, MAGIC director Ashish Garde said, with a 10000-acre available land bank, it can be a major growth engine for Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission. The smart industrial township can be an ideal destination for innovative startups and the government needs to focus on the Startups and create special facilities and infrastructure at Auric required for promoting Startups.

City ranks among top 1000

According to the latest released Startup Ecosystem Ranking 2021 report published by StartupBlink Aurangabad ranks among the top 1000 cities in the world. Aurangabad ranks 36th in the country and 42nd in South Asia. City has registered more than 200 startups in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade portal, in various fields including agriculture, AI, IT, automobile, IoT, health, 3D printing, design, architecture, power and energy.